Tragedy in Guizhou: Tourist Boat Disaster Leaves Three Dead

A tourist boat disaster in Guizhou Province led to the deaths of three individuals and left 14 missing. The incident prompted a large-scale search and rescue operation, while 60 individuals were hospitalized. President Xi Jinping called for urgent efforts to rescue the missing and care for the injured.

Three tourists drowned and 14 others remain missing after a tragic incident involving two boats on a river in Guizhou Province, according to official reports.

The boats capsized in Qianxi City, resulting in the death of three individuals and leaving a significant number unaccounted for, reported state news agency Xinhua.

Sixty individuals have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. In response, Chinese President Xi Jinping mandated comprehensive rescue efforts and immediate medical care for victims.

