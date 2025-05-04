Tragedy in Guizhou: Tourist Boat Disaster Leaves Three Dead

Three tourists drowned and 14 others remain missing after a tragic incident involving two boats on a river in Guizhou Province, according to official reports.

The boats capsized in Qianxi City, resulting in the death of three individuals and leaving a significant number unaccounted for, reported state news agency Xinhua.

Sixty individuals have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. In response, Chinese President Xi Jinping mandated comprehensive rescue efforts and immediate medical care for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)