Quarry Crash: Trapped Cleaner and Rescue Efforts

A mini-truck carrying curry powder crashed into an abandoned quarry at Athavanad. The driver escaped, but the cleaner, Musthafa, is feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing with divers and heavy cranes attempting to retrieve the submerged vehicle.

A mini-truck crashed into an abandoned quarry in Athavanad, submerging in water, with one crew member feared trapped. According to police reports, the incident occurred between 12:30 and 1 PM when the vehicle carrying curry powder lost control.

The driver, Jaffer, managed to escape and was subsequently rescued. Official sources confirmed that the cleaner, Musthafa, is likely trapped inside the fully submerged truck.

Fire and Rescue Services responded swiftly to the scene, utilizing heavy cranes and urgent deployment of scuba divers in a bid to retrieve the vehicle and possibly rescue Musthafa.

