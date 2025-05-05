The Global Conclave: A Diverse Assembly Elects the Next Pope
The conclave to elect a new pope showcases a geographically diverse group of 133 eligible cardinals from 71 countries. A two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, is required to select the next leader of the Catholic Church. Europe dominates in cardinal numbers, but other continents also hold significant sway.
The global gathering to choose the next pope highlights the diverse composition of the Catholic Church's leadership. With 133 cardinals set to vote, representing 71 countries, this conclave is the most geographically varied in history. Preparing to cast their ballots, these cardinals bring a range of regional perspectives and priorities to the decision-making process.
Divergent concerns are evident, reflecting the varied responsibilities of cardinals across the globe. From Europe's large dioceses to regions facing political turmoil or religious persecution, the priorities of these church leaders are shaped by their unique challenges and experiences. The Vatican's geographic diversity is mirrored in the 135 cardinal electors, where Europe alone accounts for 53, with Italy holding the largest national contingent.
Asia, including the Middle East, contributes 23. Africa, reduced slightly due to health-related absences, counts 17. North America has 16, including representatives from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. South America contributes 17, Central America adds 4, and Oceania contributes another 4. This broad representation ensures varied voices as the Catholic Church embarks on selecting its next leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Young Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships
Piyush Goyal's European Tour: Strengthening India's Global Trade Links
Israeli Researchers Accelerate Cherry Ripening to Outpace European Markets
India Shines on Day 1 of Asian U-15 and U-17 Boxing Championships
Reliance Foundation Athletes Gear Up for Asian Championship Berths