Actor Ajaz Khan Faces Arrest After Rape Allegation
Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan is embroiled in controversy after being accused of rape by a woman who claims he lured her with marriage and a film role promises. The case has been registered under multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by Mumbai's Charkop Police.
Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been booked on rape charges following a complaint by a woman who accused him of sexual assault under the pretense of marriage and a role in a web series. The incident allegedly occurred during the production of the web show House Arrest, which Khan hosts on the Ullu app.
According to the complaint, Khan invited the woman to his residence where the alleged assault took place, further promising to marry her after converting to her religion. The Charkop Police have now registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The charges come amid ongoing criticism of Khan's web show, described as a more explicit version of reality TV hits like Bigg Boss. The National Commission for Women has summoned Khan and Ullu App's CEO Vibhu Agarwal over 'vulgar and coercive' content, while the Supreme Court has sought responses from major OTT platforms regarding a PIL petitioning the regulation of obscene content.
