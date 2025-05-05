Left Menu

Inside the Conclave: Geography's Role in Electing the New Pope

The conclave to elect a new pope involves 133 eligible cardinals from 71 countries. Geographic origin influences their perspectives and priorities. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the pope. Italy, the US, and Brazil lead in numbers of cardinal electors. The conclave is historically diverse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:11 IST
The conclave to elect a new pope is uniquely influenced by the diverse geographic origins of its voting members. While there are no strict rules guiding electors to vote by nationality, understanding their geographic backgrounds can shed light on their priorities.

In this historic gathering, 133 cardinals from 71 countries will enter the Sistine Chapel to vote. It includes diverse perspectives, from a Vatican liturgy head to archbishops from conflict zones like Syria and Nicaragua, illustrating the range of concerns among these electors.

A candidate needs 89 votes for a two-thirds majority. With Italy commanding the largest group, followed by the US and Brazil, the conclave remains a reflection of the Catholic Church's global reach and varied challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

