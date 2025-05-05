Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Face New Hurdle in Custody Battle

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, former celebrity couple, have finalized their divorce but are embroiled in a heated dispute over their daughter's education. Despite agreeing on most terms, the selection of a school for their four-year-old daughter Juno remains contentious.

According to court documents, Turner-Smith has been granted the authority to decide on Juno's schooling, but Jackson is reportedly challenging this decision. The couple had participated in a day-long mediation session and reached a temporary resolution for custody in May 2024. Turner-Smith claims Jackson is not complying with the terms.

The disagreement has escalated, with Turner-Smith seeking $75,000 in attorney fees related to the school choice dispute. This development follows the actress's divorce filing from Jackson in October 2023, concluding four years of marriage. The couple had tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter the following year.

(With inputs from agencies.)