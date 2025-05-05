Karnataka Film Chamber's Stand-off with Sonu Nigam Sparks Controversy
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has launched a 'non-cooperation' campaign against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam following his controversial remarks at a Bengaluru concert. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are investigating the incident for hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas. The matter remains unresolved without Nigam's apology.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce announced a 'non-cooperation' campaign against Sonu Nigam after his contentious comment during a Bengaluru concert. The incident has sparked protests from the Narayana Gowda faction, demanding an apology from the singer.
The controversy erupted when Nigam, during a concert, linked a request for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terror attack. His comment has been perceived as hurtful to Kannadigas, leading to the filing of an FIR by the local police.
The situation is being closely monitored by the police, who have issued a notice to Nigam for further investigation. Meanwhile, KFCC insists on maintaining their campaign until an unconditional apology is issued by the singer.
