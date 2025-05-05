Smoke, Scandals, and Social Media: The Chaotic Vatican Conclave

The election of a new pope has long been subject to influence, and the current conclave is no different. Traditionally, monarchs and noble families sought to sway outcomes, but now, social media and public campaigns play a pivotal role. After Pope Francis' death, efforts to influence the process have been evident.

Two major incidents have captured attention: Reports falsely claiming Cardinal Pietro Parolin's health scare appeared to sabotage his candidacy, while Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle faced accusations of heresy after an old video surfaced. Both instances highlight the intense scrutiny and misinformation circulating ahead of the conclave.

Amidst these controversies, diverse voices are demanding change. Conservative journalists push their published report on cardinals, while progressive groups and activists call for reform, the inclusion of women, and greater accountability regarding abuse scandals. As the conclave progresses, these pressures will undoubtedly impact the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)