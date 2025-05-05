Telangana Gears Up for Miss World 2025 Extravaganza

Telangana is pulling out all the stops to host the Miss World 2025 pageant, an event poised to bring international attention to the Indian state. Under the guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, all state departments have been mobilized to ensure seamless execution of the globally recognized event.

In a high-level review meeting, Reddy emphasized the importance of cultural hospitality, urging officials to extend a warm welcome rooted in Telangana's traditions. Enhanced security measures are a priority, with police directed to impose strict surveillance to ensure safety throughout the event from May 10 to 31.

Special care is being taken to accommodate the international participants and guests, with the setting up of help desks and lounges at the international airport. The event promises to be a grand spectacle, with organizers determined to leave an indelible mark of Telangana's vibrant culture on the world stage.

