Tragic Drowning at Religious Ritual in Uttar Pradesh

A religious ritual turned tragic when a young man drowned in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday. The incident occurred at Chanuki Ghat during a 'kalash yatra' as part of a temple ceremony.

Ajit Pandey, 21, and his brother Shantanu, 18, both from Baidauli, entered the river with their fellow villagers. Venturing into deeper waters during the bath, the siblings began to struggle and subsequently drowned.

Villagers attempted a rescue, successfully pulling both brothers from the water. They were rushed to a nearby health centre, where Shantanu was declared dead. Ajit is out of danger, according to police. An investigation is ongoing as the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)