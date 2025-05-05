Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Religious Ritual in Uttar Pradesh

A 21-year-old man drowned during a religious ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district while bathing in a river with his younger brother, who survived. The incident occurred during a 'kalash yatra' at Chanuki Ghat, part of a temple consecration ceremony. Villagers attempted a rescue; one brother was declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:01 IST
Tragic Drowning at Religious Ritual in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A religious ritual turned tragic when a young man drowned in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday. The incident occurred at Chanuki Ghat during a 'kalash yatra' as part of a temple ceremony.

Ajit Pandey, 21, and his brother Shantanu, 18, both from Baidauli, entered the river with their fellow villagers. Venturing into deeper waters during the bath, the siblings began to struggle and subsequently drowned.

Villagers attempted a rescue, successfully pulling both brothers from the water. They were rushed to a nearby health centre, where Shantanu was declared dead. Ajit is out of danger, according to police. An investigation is ongoing as the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025