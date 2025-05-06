Left Menu

Royal Rift and Legal Battles: Prince Harry Takes on British Tabloids

Prince Harry, alongside Elton John and other public figures, is suing Associated Newspapers over alleged privacy breaches. These accusations add tension to his relationship with the royal family. Following a court decision, Prince Harry expressed frustration over losing police protection in Britain, while the monarchy maintains its public commitments.

In a London court on Tuesday, Prince Harry, supported by singer Elton John and other notable figures, continued his legal action against Associated Newspapers over alleged privacy violations. This move follows a personal interview where Harry lamented his fractured relationship with his father, King Charles.

The lawsuit contends that Associated Newspapers engaged in illegal activities such as phone tapping and acquiring medical records through deceit. Despite the allegations dating back decades, the publisher has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the claims as 'preposterous'.

The confrontation comes amid other disputes involving Prince Harry, including the loss of his right to automatic police protection in the UK, which he described as devastating. Furthermore, family tensions persist amid accusations of royal collusion with tabloids. Buckingham Palace remains publicly silent on Harry's grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

