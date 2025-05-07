Left Menu

Culture: Catalyst for Global Policy and Equality

South African Minister Gayton Mackenzie emphasizes the central role of culture in global policy, advocating for cultural rights and diversity at the G20 Culture Working Group Session. He highlights culture's economic, social, and environmental impact, urging repatriation of African art and stressing culture's importance in combating climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:51 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

During the 2nd G20 Culture Working Group Session, South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mackenzie, called for culture to be a central focus in global policy-making. He acknowledged the progress made through UNESCO webinars and previous G20 efforts.

Mackenzie emphasized the economic and social power of culture, noting its role in creating jobs, healing divisions, and promoting innovation and sustainability. He urged G20 countries to integrate cultural rights and diversity into economic growth strategies, ensuring dignity and opportunity for all.

The minister also addressed the return of African art and artifacts taken during colonial times, advocating for no negotiations in their repatriation. Mackenzie stressed culture's significance in addressing climate change through storytelling and indigenous knowledge, calling for culture to be a catalyst for global transformation.

