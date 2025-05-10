Where Purity Begins: Annapurna’s Tribute to Motherhood

Annapurna Group has unveiled its Mother's Day campaign titled 'Where Purity Begins', a project aimed at celebrating the quiet strength of Indian womanhood and motherhood. Coinciding with Project Sindoor, the campaign offers a heartfelt tribute to the profound, often unspoken power of mothers.

The campaign presents purity as an intrinsic quality, akin to the enduring trust between a mother and child. Annapurna, renowned for its commitment to nourishment with integrity, parallels this quiet purity throughout its video. The film serves as a reinforcement of their dedication to 'Your Right to Purity'.

Directed by Vinay Jaiswal and backed by Artha Creations, the film asserts that if purity had a face, it would be that of a mother. Annapurna Group's Managing Director, Mr. Subir Ghosh, emphasizes their commitment to delivering pure products since 1952, honoring mothers on this special occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)