Where Purity Begins: Annapurna’s Tribute to Motherhood
Annapurna Group's Mother’s Day campaign, ‘Where Purity Begins’, celebrates Indian womanhood and motherhood's quiet strength. The campaign reinforces Annapurna's commitment to purity in its products, honoring mothers as symbols of care and truth. The film, directed by Vinay Jaiswal, is a contemplative tribute to enduring values.
- Country:
- United States
Annapurna Group has unveiled its Mother's Day campaign titled 'Where Purity Begins', a project aimed at celebrating the quiet strength of Indian womanhood and motherhood. Coinciding with Project Sindoor, the campaign offers a heartfelt tribute to the profound, often unspoken power of mothers.
The campaign presents purity as an intrinsic quality, akin to the enduring trust between a mother and child. Annapurna, renowned for its commitment to nourishment with integrity, parallels this quiet purity throughout its video. The film serves as a reinforcement of their dedication to 'Your Right to Purity'.
Directed by Vinay Jaiswal and backed by Artha Creations, the film asserts that if purity had a face, it would be that of a mother. Annapurna Group's Managing Director, Mr. Subir Ghosh, emphasizes their commitment to delivering pure products since 1952, honoring mothers on this special occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)