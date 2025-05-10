Left Menu

Progress of Ram Mandir Construction Reviewed by UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to review the progress of its construction. The CM received updates from the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and provided guidance on the project. He also visited Hanumangarhi to meet with saints and offer prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a site visit of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Saturday, as per the official statement. During his visit, he was briefed on the remaining construction work at the temple by the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the autonomous organization responsible for managing the site.

While inspecting the construction progress, Adityanath provided crucial guidelines to support the project's advancement. The visit emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring a timely completion of the highly anticipated religious monument.

Prior to arriving at Ram Mandir, Chief Minister Adityanath visited Hanumangarhi, where he engaged with local saints and participated in religious prayers, underscoring his dedication to the spiritual well-being of the community.

