Remembering Anil Dubey: A Journalism Legacy

Anil Dubey, a senior correspondent with the Press Trust of India (PTI), has passed away at the age of 55 after suffering a brain stroke followed by multiple heart attacks. Dubey was based in Bhopal since 2016 and remained active in his journalism duties until his last day.

Dubey has had a distinguished career, contributing to reputed newspapers like Hindustan Times and The Hitavada before his tenure with PTI. His untimely death has left a void in the journalism community. He is survived by his wife and daughter. The family has announced that the last rites will take place on Wednesday morning.

Condolences have poured in from various quarters, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressing deep sorrow over Dubey's death, praising his commitment to journalistic values. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also expressed his grief on X, extending prayers for Dubey's family.

