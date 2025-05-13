Left Menu

Decoding Police Representation in Indian Cinema

Bengaluru's Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, and Joint Commissioner M N Anucheth discuss the portrayal of police in Indian films, emphasizing the disparity between cinematic representation and reality. While films like 'Sarfarosh' and 'Ardh Satya' are noted for their realistic depiction, others remain purely entertainment-focused. The dialogue was featured on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid discussion on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Bengaluru's top cops shed light on the portrayal of police in Indian cinema. Police Commissioner B Dayananda criticized the unrealistic depiction, citing 'Sarfarosh' as a rare accurate portrayal but acknowledging most films lean toward fiction.

Joint Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth highlighted exceptions like 'Ardh Satya' and 'Smiling Buddha' for their authenticity. The officers countered Kamath's notion of public fear rooted in film portrayals, arguing the narrative is evolving with films like 'Dabangg' and 'Singam' praising the force.

The discussion reflects ongoing debates about the impact of film portrayals, ultimately stressing these movies are predominantly entertainment, a sentiment echoed by Anucheth's reluctance to delve into cinematic psychoanalysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

