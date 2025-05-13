Left Menu

Mads Mikkelsen Takes Center Stage in Thrilling Debut 'Sirius' and Joins 'North' Voice Cast

Actor Mads Mikkelsen stars in 'Sirius,' an Arctic action thriller directed by Oscar-winning editor Lee Smith. The film focuses on the Sirius Patrol special forces. Mikkelsen also joins the voice cast of the animated film 'North,' lending his voice to the character Severin in this fairy tale adaptation.

Updated: 13-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:12 IST
Mads Mikkelsen (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning editor Lee Smith steps into the director's chair for the first time with 'Sirius,' an action thriller featuring Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Inspired by the real-life Sirius Patrol, this Arctic-set film highlights the Danish special forces unit responsible for the defense of Greenland's expansive 8,700-mile frozen coastline. The screenplay is penned by Tony Mosher.

Smith, renowned for his work with Sam Mendes on 'Empire of Light' and Peter Weir on 'Master and Commander,' sees his directorial debut hit U.S. theaters under the Neon label Decal, marking their first major domestic release. Meanwhile, international rights are anticipated to sell at the Cannes film market, with Neon spearheading foreign sales.

In addition to 'Sirius,' Mikkelsen expands his portfolio by joining the voice cast for 'North,' where he plays Severin, a character enriched with wisdom and sorrow in this animated adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's 'The Snow Queen.' The narrative follows Gerda on a quest to find her vanished friend Kai, as she confronts the unseen antagonist, the Snow Queen, in a tale filled with magic and mystery.

