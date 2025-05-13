Left Menu

Payal Kapadia: Returning to Cannes as Jury Trailblazer

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia returned to Cannes as a jury member a year after her historic Grand Prix win. Her film ''All We Imagine As Light'' was the first Indian film in competition in 30 years. Kapadia joins an esteemed jury panel to select the Palme d'or winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:41 IST
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia made a stunning appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet as part of the festival's jury panel. Her return comes a year after making history as the first Indian director to win the Grand Prix for her debut feature film, ''All We Imagine As Light.''

This joint India and France production marked a significant moment as it became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete at Cannes. Kapadia joins a distinguished jury panel alongside industry giants such as Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, and more, as they prepare to award the prestigious Palme d'or.

For her appearance at the festival, Kapadia donned an oversized grey pantsuit with a printed black shirt, demonstrating her unique style. The festival's closing ceremony will see the announcement of winners, adding excitement as 21 films vie for top honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

