Westland Books Launches 'Queer Directions' to Amplify LGBTQIA+ Voices

Westland Books and Godrej DEI Lab have launched a new imprint, 'Queer Directions', to spotlight LGBTQIA+ voices across various genres. Series editor Parmesh Shahani emphasizes its role in nurturing diverse queer narratives. The initiative seeks to celebrate identity while fostering understanding between queer communities and allies.

In a pioneering step to highlight LGBTQIA+ narratives, Westland Books, alongside Godrej DEI Lab, has introduced a new imprint titled 'Queer Directions'. This initiative aims to provide a platform for queer voices across genres such as non-fiction, poetry, and fiction.

Throughout the year, 'Queer Directions' will unveil six new titles, celebrating queer expression and lived experiences. Parmesh Shahani, head of Godrej DEI Lab and author of 'Queeristan', will oversee the series as its editor.

This venture stands as an act of solidarity in a time when queer rights face challenges globally. It aspires to bridge gaps and present the vibrant diversity of queer lives to allies and non-queer readers, according to Shahani.

