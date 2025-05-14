Ajay Devgn Applauds Operation Sindoor and Calls for Peace

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn lauded the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, praising their courage during Operation Sindoor while underscoring the undesirability of war.

Speaking at the Hindi trailer launch of 'Karate Kid: Legends' in Mumbai, Devgn reflected on the bravery exhibited by the forces in light of recent events.

The operation was a targeted response against terror sites in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in over two dozen fatalities, predominantly among tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)