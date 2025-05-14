Left Menu

Ajay Devgn Applauds Operation Sindoor and Calls for Peace

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn commended the Indian armed forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor but reiterated war is undesirable. He spoke at the Hindi trailer launch of 'Karate Kid: Legends.' The operation involved strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan following a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn lauded the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, praising their courage during Operation Sindoor while underscoring the undesirability of war.

Speaking at the Hindi trailer launch of 'Karate Kid: Legends' in Mumbai, Devgn reflected on the bravery exhibited by the forces in light of recent events.

The operation was a targeted response against terror sites in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in over two dozen fatalities, predominantly among tourists.

