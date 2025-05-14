Cassie Testifies Against Diddy in Explosive Trial

The highly publicized criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs saw another day of crucial testimony on Wednesday. His former girlfriend, singer Casandra Ventura, resumed her statements, describing her involvement in what she alleges to be Combs' sex-trafficking operation. Ventura appeared at Manhattan federal court dressed in a conservative turtleneck dress and jacket, while Combs arrived earlier, sporting a light sweater and collared shirt.

Known in the music industry as Cassie, Ventura disclosed her decade-long participation in Combs' notorious drug-fueled parties termed "Freak Offs." These, she claimed, were often marred by violence, including a shocking 2016 incident involving Combs, captured on hotel surveillance video. The footage revealed Combs aggressively attacking Ventura, a testament to the dangerous environment she described.

Ventura, a pivotal witness for the prosecution, detailed how her relationship with Combs in her 20s became domineering, ultimately affecting her music career. Combs, 55, has entered a not guilty plea against charges such as racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Facing potential life imprisonment if convicted, he denies the allegations, framing his interactions as consensual encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)