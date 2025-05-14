Heroic Shopkeeper Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt in Paris

In a dramatic turn of events in Paris, a local shop-owner named Nabil heroically intervened to stop a kidnapping attempt targeting the daughter of a French cryptocurrency businessman. The incident took place on a Tuesday, when a masked gang attempted to abduct the woman on the streets of Paris.

The timely intervention was captured on video that quickly circulated on social media, showing Nabil rushing towards the attackers with a fire extinguisher. The gang eventually fled the scene in a getaway van, with Nabil's swift actions being praised by passersby and the local community.

The kidnapping attempt is part of a troubling trend of attacks on individuals associated with the French crypto industry, underlining the escalating risks faced by these entrepreneurs. As French prosecutors continue their investigation, the heroic act has brought attention to the need for enhanced security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)