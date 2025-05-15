Unveiling the Synergy of Science and Spirituality at Book Turner Gala

The Book Turner Gala 2025, held in Mumbai's Andheri Ginger Hotel, celebrated the confluence of spirituality, wellness, and intellect. Organized by Times Applaud, the event featured Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala and Mr. Sachin Dhanwala, renowned for their pioneering contributions to holistic health and predictive sciences.

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, known as 'The Lady With Magical Hands,' directs the Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care Clinic, employing a unique blend of traditional and contemporary healing techniques. Her husband, Sachin Dhanwala, a specialist in Vedic Numerology, complements her work by integrating ancient science with modern insights, transforming numerous lives.

Their latest book, unveiled during the gala, promises profound insights into the intersection of healing and spirituality. The Dhanwalas' approach not only impacts individual wellness but also inspires holistic living across India, embodying a unified vision of mind, body, and spirit.

