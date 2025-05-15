Left Menu

Unveiling the Synergy of Science and Spirituality at Book Turner Gala

The Book Turner Gala 2025 in Mumbai celebrated the fusion of spirituality, wellness, and intellect, prominently featuring Dr. Surabhi and Mr. Sachin Dhanwala. The event highlighted their contributions to holistic health and predictive sciences, showcasing their new book that combines ancient healing practices with modern therapies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:46 IST
Unveiling the Synergy of Science and Spirituality at Book Turner Gala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Book Turner Gala 2025, held in Mumbai's Andheri Ginger Hotel, celebrated the confluence of spirituality, wellness, and intellect. Organized by Times Applaud, the event featured Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala and Mr. Sachin Dhanwala, renowned for their pioneering contributions to holistic health and predictive sciences.

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, known as 'The Lady With Magical Hands,' directs the Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care Clinic, employing a unique blend of traditional and contemporary healing techniques. Her husband, Sachin Dhanwala, a specialist in Vedic Numerology, complements her work by integrating ancient science with modern insights, transforming numerous lives.

Their latest book, unveiled during the gala, promises profound insights into the intersection of healing and spirituality. The Dhanwalas' approach not only impacts individual wellness but also inspires holistic living across India, embodying a unified vision of mind, body, and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025