Unveiling the Synergy of Science and Spirituality at Book Turner Gala
The Book Turner Gala 2025 in Mumbai celebrated the fusion of spirituality, wellness, and intellect, prominently featuring Dr. Surabhi and Mr. Sachin Dhanwala. The event highlighted their contributions to holistic health and predictive sciences, showcasing their new book that combines ancient healing practices with modern therapies.
The Book Turner Gala 2025, held in Mumbai's Andheri Ginger Hotel, celebrated the confluence of spirituality, wellness, and intellect. Organized by Times Applaud, the event featured Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala and Mr. Sachin Dhanwala, renowned for their pioneering contributions to holistic health and predictive sciences.
Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala, known as 'The Lady With Magical Hands,' directs the Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care Clinic, employing a unique blend of traditional and contemporary healing techniques. Her husband, Sachin Dhanwala, a specialist in Vedic Numerology, complements her work by integrating ancient science with modern insights, transforming numerous lives.
Their latest book, unveiled during the gala, promises profound insights into the intersection of healing and spirituality. The Dhanwalas' approach not only impacts individual wellness but also inspires holistic living across India, embodying a unified vision of mind, body, and spirit.
