Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Miss World Ceremony at Ramappa Temple

A video showing the washing of Miss World contestants' feet at Ramappa Temple ignited controversy in Telangana. BRS leaders condemned the act as disrespectful to local women, criticizing the state government. The visit was part of a heritage tour preceding the Miss World grand finale on May 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:07 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Miss World Ceremony at Ramappa Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video capturing the ceremonious washing of Miss World contestants' feet at the Ramappa Temple has sparked a significant controversy in Telangana. The BRS party condemned the event, considering it a disrespect to the women of Telangana.

The contestants, adorned in sarees, were part of a planned heritage visit to the UNESCO-listed site, yet the footage of local women washing their feet drew ire. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the state government, stating on his social media that the incident tarnished the dignity of Telangana women.

Former BRS Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also lambasted the Congress government, stating that the incident has dishonored Telangana's heritage of heroic women, like Rudramadevi, Sammakka, and Saralakka. The footage emerged ahead of the Miss World grand finale, set for May 31, during an ongoing tour of the region's key attractions by contestants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025