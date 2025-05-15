Controversy Erupts Over Miss World Ceremony at Ramappa Temple

A video capturing the ceremonious washing of Miss World contestants' feet at the Ramappa Temple has sparked a significant controversy in Telangana. The BRS party condemned the event, considering it a disrespect to the women of Telangana.

The contestants, adorned in sarees, were part of a planned heritage visit to the UNESCO-listed site, yet the footage of local women washing their feet drew ire. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the state government, stating on his social media that the incident tarnished the dignity of Telangana women.

Former BRS Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also lambasted the Congress government, stating that the incident has dishonored Telangana's heritage of heroic women, like Rudramadevi, Sammakka, and Saralakka. The footage emerged ahead of the Miss World grand finale, set for May 31, during an ongoing tour of the region's key attractions by contestants.

