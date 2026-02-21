BRS Criticizes Youth Congress Protests at AI Summit
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized the Youth Congress for protesting at the AI Summit in Delhi while Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy was speaking, calling it an inappropriate platform for political dissent. Rao emphasized the importance of choosing proper venues for political protests.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has strongly criticized the Youth Congress's recent protest at the AI Summit in Delhi. According to him, using an international platform for agitations could project India negatively on the global stage.
The Youth Congress members staged their protest during a significant moment when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was delivering his address at the summit, drawing criticism from several quarters.
Rama Rao expressed his disappointment in a 'X' post, labeling the act as 'political theatrics' and stressing the importance of choosing proper venues for political dissent in a democratic setup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
