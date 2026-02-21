Left Menu

BRS Criticizes Youth Congress Protests at AI Summit

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticized the Youth Congress for protesting at the AI Summit in Delhi while Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy was speaking, calling it an inappropriate platform for political dissent. Rao emphasized the importance of choosing proper venues for political protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:00 IST
BRS Criticizes Youth Congress Protests at AI Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has strongly criticized the Youth Congress's recent protest at the AI Summit in Delhi. According to him, using an international platform for agitations could project India negatively on the global stage.

The Youth Congress members staged their protest during a significant moment when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was delivering his address at the summit, drawing criticism from several quarters.

Rama Rao expressed his disappointment in a 'X' post, labeling the act as 'political theatrics' and stressing the importance of choosing proper venues for political dissent in a democratic setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

 India
2
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
3
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
4
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026