BRS Criticizes Youth Congress Protests at AI Summit

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has strongly criticized the Youth Congress's recent protest at the AI Summit in Delhi. According to him, using an international platform for agitations could project India negatively on the global stage.

The Youth Congress members staged their protest during a significant moment when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was delivering his address at the summit, drawing criticism from several quarters.

Rama Rao expressed his disappointment in a 'X' post, labeling the act as 'political theatrics' and stressing the importance of choosing proper venues for political dissent in a democratic setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)