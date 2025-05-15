Left Menu

Chris Brown Allegedly Attacks Producer with Tequila Bottle

Chris Brown faces serious allegations after reportedly assaulting music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle in February 2023 at a London nightclub, leading to a lawsuit. This incident adds to the singer's past legal troubles, including assault charges and restraining orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:45 IST
Chris Brown (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chris Brown, the renowned Grammy-winning artist, has been arrested in Manchester, England, following accusations of a violent altercation involving music producer Abe Diaw. The New York Post reported that the incident, which allegedly took place in February 2023 at the Tape London nightclub, involved Brown assaulting Diaw with a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle.

The producer, Diaw, claimed in an October 2023 lawsuit that after hitting him, Brown viciously stomped on him and kicked him in the neck, rendering him unconscious for half a minute and causing severe injuries. This event has once again brought Brown's legal history into the spotlight.

Brown's past issues with the law include a 2009 guilty plea for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, as well as a 2017 restraining order granted to ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran due to alleged threats. As of now, neither Brown nor his representatives have addressed the recent arrest. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

