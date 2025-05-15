Call to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor: Honoring Sikh Sentiments
Akal Takht's officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has called for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, which allows Sikh devotees to visit the historic Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. The corridor has been closed since May 7 following Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.
Akal Takht's officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has urged the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor offers a vital pilgrimage path for Sikhs to the revered Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.
Closed since May 7 due to Indian military strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan, the corridor's reopening is seen as a pressing issue. These military actions targeted sites like Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke bases.
The Jathedar emphasized that reopening the corridor without delay is crucial for honoring Sikh sentiments and allowing devotees access to a cherished religious site, especially since its inauguration aligned with Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.
