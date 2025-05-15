Left Menu

Call to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor: Honoring Sikh Sentiments

Akal Takht's officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has called for the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, which allows Sikh devotees to visit the historic Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. The corridor has been closed since May 7 following Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akal Takht's officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has urged the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor offers a vital pilgrimage path for Sikhs to the revered Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Closed since May 7 due to Indian military strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan, the corridor's reopening is seen as a pressing issue. These military actions targeted sites like Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke bases.

The Jathedar emphasized that reopening the corridor without delay is crucial for honoring Sikh sentiments and allowing devotees access to a cherished religious site, especially since its inauguration aligned with Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

