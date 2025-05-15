Call to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor: Honoring Sikh Sentiments

Akal Takht's officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has urged the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor offers a vital pilgrimage path for Sikhs to the revered Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Closed since May 7 due to Indian military strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan, the corridor's reopening is seen as a pressing issue. These military actions targeted sites like Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke bases.

The Jathedar emphasized that reopening the corridor without delay is crucial for honoring Sikh sentiments and allowing devotees access to a cherished religious site, especially since its inauguration aligned with Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.

