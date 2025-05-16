Tariffs Threaten Dubrovnik's Cinematic Charm
Dubrovnik, Croatia, famous for its iconic filming locations, faces uncertainty after U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 100% tariffs on non-U.S. films. Local industry and tourism may be impacted, though Mayor Mate Frankovic remains optimistic. The entertainment sector reacts cautiously amidst financial anxieties.
The ancient Croatian city of Dubrovnik, renowned for its picturesque landscapes featured in Game of Thrones and Star Wars films, is facing potential turmoil due to a proposed U.S. tariff on foreign films.
The announcement by President Donald Trump of a 100% tariff on movies produced outside America has sent shockwaves through the global entertainment industry, including among Dubrovnik locals like Croatian film producer Igor Aleksandar Nola. Nola expressed concern over the disruption and economic uncertainty impacting film financing.
Dubrovnik, attracting approximately 1.4 million visitors annually, may experience significant economic shifts, though Mayor Mate Frankovic remains hopeful the crisis will be short-lived. However, industry participants at the Cannes Film Festival maintain a cautious stance.
