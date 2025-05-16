Left Menu

Capturing the Wild: Yogesh Bhatia's Ethereal Journey Through India's Terrains

Wildlife photographer Yogesh Bhatia endures extreme conditions to capture extraordinary images across India's rugged landscapes. His dedication extends to conducting transformative workshops that emphasize patience and respect for nature. Bhatia's work is celebrated nationally, inspiring a new generation of mindful photographers who value ethical approaches to wildlife photography.

Wildlife photographer Yogesh Bhatia defies the harsh temperatures of India's wilderness to capture breathtaking wildlife moments. While most photographers avoid India's intense heat, Bhatia thrives in this challenging environment, documenting rare and majestic scenes, such as a tigress cautiously emerging for water amidst the scorching heat of Ranthambhore.

Bhatia's adventures don't end there. In Corbett Tiger Reserve, he tracked elephant herds under the blazing sun, resulting in a spectacular shot of a tusker crossing the Ramganga river. His approach transforms challenging conditions into stories that showcase patience, perseverance, and the spirit of untamed life.

Beyond capturing images, Bhatia conducts workshops in locations like Masai Mara and Panna, where he teaches participants the art of waiting, understanding animal behavior, and respecting nature. His approach is known for transforming attendees' philosophies with its focus on patience, humility, and co-existence in nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

