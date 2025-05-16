Left Menu

Reunion of Silver Linings: Anupam Kher's Cannes Encounter with Robert De Niro

At the Cannes Film Festival 2025, actor Anupam Kher was thrilled to meet his 'Silver Linings Playbook' co-star Robert De Niro, who received a Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement. Kher, returning to directing with 'Tanvi The Great', shared a heartfelt post about their encounter, expressing gratitude and admiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:03 IST
Reunion of Silver Linings: Anupam Kher's Cannes Encounter with Robert De Niro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated actor Anupam Kher shared his delight at reuniting with Robert De Niro at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The legendary Hollywood actor was honored with the Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement on May 13.

Kher, whose film 'Tanvi The Great' is set to showcase at the festival, took to Instagram to share his experience meeting De Niro, his wife Tiffany, and daughter Gia. He expressed his admiration and gratitude for the warmth and affection they shared.

The actor also showcased the first poster of his upcoming directorial venture to De Niro, who met with the film's crew. The festival, set to conclude on May 24, was an emotional highlight for Kher, marking his return to direction since 2002 with 'Om Jai Jagadish'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025