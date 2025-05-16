Reunion of Silver Linings: Anupam Kher's Cannes Encounter with Robert De Niro

Celebrated actor Anupam Kher shared his delight at reuniting with Robert De Niro at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The legendary Hollywood actor was honored with the Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement on May 13.

Kher, whose film 'Tanvi The Great' is set to showcase at the festival, took to Instagram to share his experience meeting De Niro, his wife Tiffany, and daughter Gia. He expressed his admiration and gratitude for the warmth and affection they shared.

The actor also showcased the first poster of his upcoming directorial venture to De Niro, who met with the film's crew. The festival, set to conclude on May 24, was an emotional highlight for Kher, marking his return to direction since 2002 with 'Om Jai Jagadish'.

(With inputs from agencies.)