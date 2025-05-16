Bieber's Team Denies Involvement in Diddy Legal Drama

In a strong rebuttal to ongoing rumors, Justin Bieber's spokesperson has formally denied any relation between the pop star and the legal challenges facing music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The denial was issued amidst serious federal charges against Combs, which include sex trafficking and racketeering, according to E! News.

The online speculation had suggested Bieber might be involved with or victimized by Combs, prompting a clear response from his team. 'Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims; however, it's important to focus on those truly harmed by him,' a Bieber representative clarified in a statement dated May 15.

Bieber's team stressed the importance of supporting victims while distinguishing the artist from any involvement in the ongoing legal case. The representatives noted that any unrelated narratives are distractions from seeking justice for the victims.

Public interactions between Bieber and Combs, such as joint appearances on shows and online platforms, date back to the early phases of Bieber's career. There is no substantiated evidence indicating Bieber's involvement in the investigated misconduct. Comments made by Combs in a 2009 YouTube vlog and a 2011 Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance have resurfaced but remain unrelated to the current allegations.

In September 2024, Combs was arrested following a comprehensive federal probe into his alleged actions involving coercive, drug-fueled gatherings allegedly referred to as 'freak offs.' Despite pleading not guilty, his legal defense argues that sensationalized accounts of his personal life are irrelevant to the charges he faces, as reported by E! News.

(With inputs from agencies.)