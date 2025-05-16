Tiranga Rally Echoes National Unity Amidst Anti-Terror Sentiments
A Tiranga rally in Andhra Pradesh celebrated Operation Sindoor with over 5,000 participants, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The event emphasized national unity, honored the armed forces, and condemned terrorism. Naidu highlighted PM Modi's leadership against terrorism and India's commitment to national security.
A massive Tiranga rally honoring Operation Sindoor was held in Andhra Pradesh, drawing a crowd of over 5,000. Led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the rally aimed to express unity and gratitude toward the armed forces while condemning terrorism.
The rally began at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and culminated at Benz Circle. Participants, including students and citizens, carried a 500-meter-long Indian flag, chanting patriotic slogans that filled the air with national pride.
Naidu lauded the rally as a 'patriotic revolution,' highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive stance against terrorism. He emphasized India's resolve to protect its security, mentioning Murali Naik's martyrdom during Operation Sindoor as a testament to the nation's courage.
