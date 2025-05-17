Left Menu

Michael J. Fox to Star in Season 3 of 'Shrinking'

Actor Michael J. Fox will guest star in the third season of the comedy series 'Shrinking', alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. His role details are undisclosed but may be linked to Ford's character. Fox last appeared on-screen in 2020's 'The Good Fight'.

Michael J. Fox
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Michael J. Fox is making a return to television with a guest appearance in the third season of the comedy series 'Shrinking'. The series, which features Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, stands as a fan favorite for its unique take on therapeutic practices.

While details regarding Fox's role remain closely guarded, there is speculation that his character may play a significant part in the narrative arc of Ford's character, the therapist Paul Rhoades. 'Shrinking' centers around therapist Jimmy, portrayed by Segel, who begins to disregard professional boundaries as he candidly shares his thoughts with clients.

Having premiered its first season in January 2023, the show's popularity ensured a swift renewal, with the second season debuting in October 2024. Filming for the third season commenced in February. Fans are eagerly anticipating Fox's performance, his first since appearing in 'The Good Fight' in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

