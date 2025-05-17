Israeli Flag Removal Amid Miss World Sparks Arrest
A man named Zakir was arrested for allegedly removing the Israeli flag during the Miss World 2025 event at Telangana's Secretariat. The flag was removed twice, prompting two cases. Zakir allegedly posted a video of his actions online. Investigations are ongoing to understand his motives.
A man was arrested in Telangana for allegedly removing the Israeli national flag, installed at the Secretariat for the ongoing Miss World 2025 event, police revealed on Saturday.
The flag was removed twice this week, leading to separate cases. The first incident was reported on May 12, while the second case was filed on May 16 after another removal on May 14. In the second case, Zakir, a bike mechanic, was apprehended.
Police say Zakir shared a video of his actions on social media. Investigations continue to determine the reasons behind his actions and if others were involved. Efforts are underway to address the first case, with charges of theft and public property damage filed.
