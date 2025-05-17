Left Menu

Israeli Flag Removal Amid Miss World Sparks Arrest

A man named Zakir was arrested for allegedly removing the Israeli flag during the Miss World 2025 event at Telangana's Secretariat. The flag was removed twice, prompting two cases. Zakir allegedly posted a video of his actions online. Investigations are ongoing to understand his motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:00 IST
Israeli Flag Removal Amid Miss World Sparks Arrest
Zakir
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Telangana for allegedly removing the Israeli national flag, installed at the Secretariat for the ongoing Miss World 2025 event, police revealed on Saturday.

The flag was removed twice this week, leading to separate cases. The first incident was reported on May 12, while the second case was filed on May 16 after another removal on May 14. In the second case, Zakir, a bike mechanic, was apprehended.

Police say Zakir shared a video of his actions on social media. Investigations continue to determine the reasons behind his actions and if others were involved. Efforts are underway to address the first case, with charges of theft and public property damage filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025