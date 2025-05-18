Left Menu

Iconic Brooklyn Bridge Collision: Mexican Navy Ship Damaged

A Mexican navy training vessel, the Cuauhtemoc, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, causing its masts to partially collapse. The incident resulted in injuries, with at least two people removed on stretchers. The ship's voyage is halted as authorities review the situation and provide assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 08:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A dramatic maritime mishap unfolded when the Cuauhtemoc, a Mexican navy sailing ship, collided with New York City's iconic Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday. The ship's towering masts struck the span, causing a partial collapse as the vessel floated along the East River.

The New York Fire Department confirmed that emergency responders attended to injuries, though the extent and number of those injured were unclear. Eyewitness videos captured the moment of collision, showing traffic congestion and the impact on the bridge.

Post-collision, the Cuauhtemoc, displaying a large Mexican flag, drifted to the riverbank. Witnesses Sydney Neidell and Lily Katz described seeing a person dangling from the ship's mast. Authorities continue to assess the damage and personnel status, emphasizing safety and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

