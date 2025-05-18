Iconic Brooklyn Bridge Collision: Mexican Navy Ship Damaged

A dramatic maritime mishap unfolded when the Cuauhtemoc, a Mexican navy sailing ship, collided with New York City's iconic Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday. The ship's towering masts struck the span, causing a partial collapse as the vessel floated along the East River.

The New York Fire Department confirmed that emergency responders attended to injuries, though the extent and number of those injured were unclear. Eyewitness videos captured the moment of collision, showing traffic congestion and the impact on the bridge.

Post-collision, the Cuauhtemoc, displaying a large Mexican flag, drifted to the riverbank. Witnesses Sydney Neidell and Lily Katz described seeing a person dangling from the ship's mast. Authorities continue to assess the damage and personnel status, emphasizing safety and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)