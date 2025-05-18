Left Menu

Hyderabad's Bold Move: Showcasing Security and Culture to Miss World Contestants

Miss World contestants, as part of 'Secure Hyderabad, Safe Tourism' initiative, will visit the Telangana police’s Integrated Command Control Center. The program showcases the police's strength and Telangana's law and order. The visit includes cultural tributes and a drone show. The event promotes Telangana as a tourist and investment hub.

Hyderabad's Bold Move: Showcasing Security and Culture to Miss World Contestants
As part of the 'Secure Hyderabad, Safe Tourism' initiative, Miss World contestants are slated to visit the Telangana police's Integrated Command Control Center on Sunday, offering a unique showcase of the state's security apparatus.

This program underscores the strength of Telangana's police forces, with demonstrations from the state's Mounted Police, Dog Squad, and the elite commando unit OCTOPUS. The visit aims to raise awareness about the robust law and order in the state. In the evening, contestants will also pay tribute at the statue of Telangana Thalli with a special 3D mapping and drone show highlighting government projects.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alongside cabinet members and other dignitaries, will attend the event. The Miss World 2025 competition, inaugurated in Hyderabad, has become a platform for the Telangana government to promote the state as a prominent tourist and investment destination through various engaging activities, including visits to the Ramoji Film City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

