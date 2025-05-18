Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Honors Legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Historic Rajwada Palace

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet is set to meet at the Rajwada Palace in Indore to conclude the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Known for her governance and philanthropy, she was a significant figure in Indian history. The cabinet plans to announce public welfare initiatives.

Bhopal | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:54 IST
In a historic move to mark the end of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary celebrations, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet will convene at Indore's iconic Rajwada Palace, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

This unprecedented meeting in the post-independence era at the Holkar-era edifice aims to underscore Ahilyabai's enduring legacy of public service and administration.

Ahilyabai, celebrated for her philanthropy and administrative acumen, once ruled the Malwa region. The year-long celebrations included nationwide events, and the cabinet is expected to unveil several public interest decisions during their session at the palace.

