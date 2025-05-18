Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Honors Legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Historic Rajwada Palace

In a historic move to mark the end of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary celebrations, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet will convene at Indore's iconic Rajwada Palace, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

This unprecedented meeting in the post-independence era at the Holkar-era edifice aims to underscore Ahilyabai's enduring legacy of public service and administration.

Ahilyabai, celebrated for her philanthropy and administrative acumen, once ruled the Malwa region. The year-long celebrations included nationwide events, and the cabinet is expected to unveil several public interest decisions during their session at the palace.

(With inputs from agencies.)