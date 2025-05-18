India Represents at Pope Leo XIV's Solemn Ceremony
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh led India's delegation at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City. Accompanied by Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, the delegation attended the ceremony and later had an audience with the Pope. Prime Minister Modi had extended greetings earlier.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh played a pivotal role in representing India at Pope Leo XIV's inauguration ceremony held in Vatican City on May 18.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that after the ceremony, the Indian delegation, which included Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, had the honor of engaging with the Pope himself.
In a show of diplomatic goodwill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously extended warm greetings to Pope Leo XIV following his election as the supreme pontiff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence
Nomiso Unveils Game-Changing AI Framework on Anniversary
Govt Tightens Equal Pay Act to Strengthen Pay Equity Claims Framework
RBI's Transparent Regulation Framework Unveiled
Policy Meets Platform: Govt Debuts Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Framework