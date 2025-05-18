Left Menu

India Represents at Pope Leo XIV's Solemn Ceremony

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh led India's delegation at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City. Accompanied by Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, the delegation attended the ceremony and later had an audience with the Pope. Prime Minister Modi had extended greetings earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:50 IST
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh played a pivotal role in representing India at Pope Leo XIV's inauguration ceremony held in Vatican City on May 18.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that after the ceremony, the Indian delegation, which included Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, had the honor of engaging with the Pope himself.

In a show of diplomatic goodwill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously extended warm greetings to Pope Leo XIV following his election as the supreme pontiff.

