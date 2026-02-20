Shaping the Digital Future: Tharoor Advocates a Balanced Open Data Framework
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor advocates a balanced regulatory framework for open data to ensure privacy and prevent tokenism. He highlights the transformational potential of open data but emphasizes the importance of safeguards. Tharoor argues for designing systems that balance openness with control, positioning India as a leader in fair digital practices.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called for a balanced regulatory framework for open data, emphasizing that strong privacy protections must be in place to prevent misuse. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Tharoor stressed that openness should not come at the expense of individual rights.
Tharoor highlighted examples where open data has strengthened accountability and supported technological growth, such as in the U.S. meteorological data release. He cautioned, however, against the risks of poorly structured open data initiatives, warning they can lead to tokenism and vulnerabilities.
Tharoor argued that India has an opportunity to define fair digital practices, advocating for a strategy that couples openness with regulatory measures. He cited India's digital initiatives like Aadhaar and UPI as models for leveraging digital infrastructure for innovation while maintaining accessibility.
