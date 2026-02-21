Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir's Administrative Framework

The Jammu and Kashmir government has enacted a major bureaucratic reshuffle, involving 22 officers across different departments. Among these, seven new deputy commissioners have been appointed in several key districts.

This restructuring was ordered by the Commissioner-Secretary of the General Administration Department, M Raju. Notably, Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as financial commissioner for Power Development, while Dr Ashish Chandra Verma will oversee Tourism alongside the agriculture production department.

The changes, effective immediately, span sectors like Health and Medical Education, Planning, and Cooperatives among others, highlighting a significant overhaul in Jammu and Kashmir's administrative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)