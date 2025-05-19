Left Menu

Unveiling Eli Cohen's Legacy: Mossad's Historic Op

Israel retrieved thousands of materials linked to Eli Cohen, an iconic spy, after a covert mission in Syria. Items, including documents and personal effects, were shared with Cohen's widow on the 60th anniversary of his execution. Cohen's intelligence contributed to Israel's 1967 war success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:35 IST
In a significant intelligence maneuver, Israel has successfully retrieved a trove of items that belonged to Eli Cohen, the nation's most renowned spy, following a covert operation in Syria.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Cohen's execution in Damascus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented some of the 2,500 items from the Syrian archives to Cohen's widow. The collection includes documents, photographs, and personal belongings seized after his capture in January 1965, as well as letters penned to his family in Israel.

Among the items spirited back home were handwritten notes, apartment keys, and forged identificational documents. Cohen's espionage success is credited with contributing crucial intelligence for Israel's 1967 war efforts, firmly cementing his status as a national hero. The move aligns with Israel's ongoing attempts to recover Cohen's remains, following recent retrieval of another Israeli soldier from Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

