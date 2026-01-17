Uncoordinated US Move: Netanyahu's Concerns

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office expressed discontent on Saturday regarding the recent announcement from the Trump administration about the establishment of a governing council in Gaza. The office emphasizes that this move was made without prior coordination with Israel and contradicts the nation's policy.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has been tasked with addressing this pressing issue with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The matter is expected to be a significant point of discussion between the two allies.

This development highlights a potential diplomatic tension, underscoring Israel's surprise at being left out of such a critical decision that impacts regional stability and bilateral relations.

