Left Menu

Uncoordinated US Move: Netanyahu's Concerns

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office expressed concerns over a recent US announcement regarding a governing council in Gaza, stating it wasn't coordinated with Israel and defies Israeli policy. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar plans to address the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:11 IST
Uncoordinated US Move: Netanyahu's Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office expressed discontent on Saturday regarding the recent announcement from the Trump administration about the establishment of a governing council in Gaza. The office emphasizes that this move was made without prior coordination with Israel and contradicts the nation's policy.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has been tasked with addressing this pressing issue with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The matter is expected to be a significant point of discussion between the two allies.

This development highlights a potential diplomatic tension, underscoring Israel's surprise at being left out of such a critical decision that impacts regional stability and bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026