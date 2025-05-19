Left Menu

Cultural Diplomacy: Building Bridges Beyond Borders

Ambassador Kasko emphasized the role of culture in diplomacy, fostering trust and cooperation between nations. At ISME's International Day, diverse cultural representations highlighted the importance of cross-cultural exchanges. The event stressed looking beyond traditional Western opportunities to emerging regions, advocating for a globally connected future.

Updated: 19-05-2025 15:15 IST
Ambassador Mikhail M Kasko of Belarus highlighted the crucial role that culture plays in fostering mutual trust and understanding between nations during his address at ISME's International Day celebrations.

Speaking to the audience, Kasko described culture as a universal language that surpasses borders and political constraints, essential for developing stronger economic, educational, and political cooperation.

The event, attended by representatives from different countries, showcased cultural diversity through performances and underscored the need for students to explore opportunities beyond the traditional Western sphere, particularly in emerging regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

