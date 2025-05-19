Cultural Diplomacy: Building Bridges Beyond Borders

Ambassador Mikhail M Kasko of Belarus highlighted the crucial role that culture plays in fostering mutual trust and understanding between nations during his address at ISME's International Day celebrations.

Speaking to the audience, Kasko described culture as a universal language that surpasses borders and political constraints, essential for developing stronger economic, educational, and political cooperation.

The event, attended by representatives from different countries, showcased cultural diversity through performances and underscored the need for students to explore opportunities beyond the traditional Western sphere, particularly in emerging regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)