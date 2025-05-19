Left Menu

Jamie Lee Curtis's Last-Minute 'Freaky Friday' Role: A Chaotic Success Story

Jamie Lee Curtis, cast in 'Freaky Friday' just two days before filming, recalls the chaotic yet rewarding experience of stepping into the role of Tess Coleman. Despite the challenges, her performance was celebrated, leading to a sequel, 'Freakier Friday', set to release on August 8.

Updated: 19-05-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:57 IST
Jamie Lee Curtis (Photo/Instagram/@jamieleecurtis). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising revelation, Jamie Lee Curtis disclosed that she was cast in her iconic role in the 2003 film 'Freaky Friday' merely two days before shooting commenced. Curtis, known for her role as Tess Coleman—an overprotective mother who swaps bodies with her teenage daughter—joined the project last-minute after another actress exited.

According to an interview with People magazine, Curtis described the onset experience as chaotic, likening her juggling act to that of a circus performer. Despite the whirlwind circumstances, she focused intensely on the role, a decision validated by the film's success and its lasting appeal among audiences.

Balancing her burgeoning acting career with motherhood, Curtis managed to deliver a standout performance in the film, now regarded as a beloved classic. The movie, which humorously explores identity swap through Chinese fortune cookies, continues to charm viewers. Excitingly, Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are set to return on August 8 in the sequel, 'Freakier Friday', a revisit of their original body-swapping saga.

