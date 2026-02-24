Left Menu

Noida builder held after SUV rams into e-rickshaw, injures 4

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 12:11 IST
A 50-year-old construction businessman was arrested for allegedly ramming his speeding SUV into an e-rickshaw in Sector 49 here and injuring four people, police said on Tuesday. Pinky Chauhan, a resident of Sector 45, was taken into custody following the accident on Monday. According to the police, Chauhan was driving a Mahindra Thar when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an e-rickshaw that was parked on a roadside. The impact severely damaged the e-rickshaw and threw all four occupants onto the road. One of the wheels of the SUV was dislodged in the collision. The injured were identified as Rajesh, Anoop, Rakesh, and Omprakash, all Baraula village natives. They are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the police said. Eyewitnesses alleged that the SUV was speeding and being driven recklessly. The incident comes amid a spate of reckless driving cases in Uttar Pradesh. In Kanpur, a Lamborghini Revuelto allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, drove into a crowd and damaged an e-rickshaw earlier this month. In Lucknow, a 21-year-old class 12 student was arrested after his speeding car ploughed into an autorickshaw, leaving several people injured and a six-year-old boy dead. The police said they are examining whether speeding and negligence led to the Noida crash.

