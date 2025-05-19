Farewell to Famed Footy Presenter: Gary Lineker Steps Back from BBC
Gary Lineker, the illustrious former England captain and a prominent television figure in British soccer broadcasting, is departing from the BBC, as per an official announcement made on Monday.
Lineker, 64, had aimed to cover the 2026 World Cup but is stepping down earlier after apologizing for a social media post deemed antisemitic. Despite being the BBC's highest-paid presenter due to his long-standing role on Match of the Day, Lineker has faced scrutiny for his outspoken political commentary, a significant concern for the BBC's impartiality guidelines.
Accentuating previous contentious episodes, Lineker's controversial comments on immigration policies and Brexit have been points of tension with BBC guidelines. His podcast firm, Goalhanger, remains active despite his broadcast exit.
