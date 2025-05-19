Left Menu

Farewell to Famed Footy Presenter: Gary Lineker Steps Back from BBC

Gary Lineker, former England star and lead soccer presenter on British television, is leaving the BBC after apologizing for an offensive social media post. The decision follows controversies over his political expressions, including criticizing government policies and opposing Brexit. Lineker will end his tenure by the close of the season.

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker, the illustrious former England captain and a prominent television figure in British soccer broadcasting, is departing from the BBC, as per an official announcement made on Monday.

Lineker, 64, had aimed to cover the 2026 World Cup but is stepping down earlier after apologizing for a social media post deemed antisemitic. Despite being the BBC's highest-paid presenter due to his long-standing role on Match of the Day, Lineker has faced scrutiny for his outspoken political commentary, a significant concern for the BBC's impartiality guidelines.

Accentuating previous contentious episodes, Lineker's controversial comments on immigration policies and Brexit have been points of tension with BBC guidelines. His podcast firm, Goalhanger, remains active despite his broadcast exit.

