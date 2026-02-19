Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Demands Apology for 'Inappropriate' Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

Sachin Pilot, Congress leader, criticized Union minister Kiren Rijiju for disrespectful remarks against Rahul Gandhi, demanding an apology. Pilot highlighted the government's inaction on threats against Gandhi and advocated for accountability from the opposition. He also emphasized AI's potential and India's sovereign decisions on issues like oil imports and illegal migration.

Updated: 19-02-2026 18:21 IST
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference, Congress leader Sachin Pilot vehemently criticized Union minister Kiren Rijiju for making what he described as 'disrespectful and inappropriate' remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Pilot urged Rijiju to retract his statements and issue a formal apology.

Pilot's comments came in response to Rijiju's alleged labeling of Gandhi as a 'security threat' to India, a claim Pilot decried as baseless and indicative of the government's disregard for democratic principles. Despite threats against Gandhi, Pilot noted the government's lack of action.

Besides addressing political issues, Pilot touched on the economy, emphasizing India's prowess in IT and its sovereign right to make autonomous decisions on oil imports and illegal immigration. He assured unwavering opposition support for farmers and citizens demanding governmental accountability.

