Raghav Chadha to Highlight India's Potential at Asian Leadership Conference

AAP MP Raghav Chadha is set to speak at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul, alongside global figures like Rishi Sunak and Mike Pompeo. Chadha aims to showcase India's innovative spirit and youth leadership. The conference focuses on pathways to prosperity and is co-hosted by Chosun Media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been invited as a keynote speaker for the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) scheduled for May 21-22 in Seoul, South Korea.

Chadha will share the stage with prominent global figures including former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He emphasizes the honor of representing India and its youth, highlighting themes like innovation and global cooperation.

The conference, marking South Korea's 80th year of liberation and the 75th anniversary of the Korean War, focuses on "The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity" and features discussions on governance and crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

