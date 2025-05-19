Village Protest Shuts Down Stone Crushing Unit in Latur

In response to angry protests from residents on Monday, authorities have taken decisive action against two stone crushing units in Latur.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge announced that operations at Yashwantwadi have been permanently shut down, while Kolgaon has been issued a penalty for illegal excavation. The issue of environmental and health damage is at the core of villagers' grievances.

The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to investigate structural damage in local homes, sparked by complaints of vibrating units causing significant harm to both living conditions and the area's natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)