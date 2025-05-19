Left Menu

Village Protest Shuts Down Stone Crushing Unit in Latur

In Latur, protests by villagers led to action against two stone crushing units. One unit was shut permanently, while the other received a penalty for illegal activities. Villagers claimed the operations caused environmental damage and health issues, spurring the Public Works Department to survey structural concerns in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:17 IST
In response to angry protests from residents on Monday, authorities have taken decisive action against two stone crushing units in Latur.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge announced that operations at Yashwantwadi have been permanently shut down, while Kolgaon has been issued a penalty for illegal excavation. The issue of environmental and health damage is at the core of villagers' grievances.

The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to investigate structural damage in local homes, sparked by complaints of vibrating units causing significant harm to both living conditions and the area's natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

