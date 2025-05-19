Left Menu

Yuri Grigorovich: A Legendary Choreographer's Final Curtain Call

Renowned Russian ballet choreographer Yuri Grigorovich has passed away at 98. As the Bolshoi Ballet's artistic director, he gained acclaim for productions like Spartacus. Celebrated for his focus on male dancers, Grigorovich's choreographic genius left a profound impact on the ballet world and Soviet society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:14 IST
Yuri Grigorovich: A Legendary Choreographer's Final Curtain Call

Yuri Grigorovich, the esteemed Russian ballet choreographer, known for his extraordinary contributions to 20th-century ballet, has passed away at the age of 98. Announced by the Bolshoi Theatre, Grigorovich's death marks the end of an era in the ballet world.

Throughout his illustrious career, Grigorovich served as the artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow from 1964 to 1995. He was acclaimed for productions like Spartacus and Romeo and Juliet, emphasizing roles that showcased male strength and technique. His work often carried profound philosophical themes, challenging the constraints of Soviet society.

Despite leaving the Bolshoi in 1995 amid internal conflicts, Grigorovich's influence endured. He founded a new company in Krasnodar and returned to Bolshoi to continue contributing his expertise. Honored with numerous awards, his legacy remains celebrated, promising to inspire future generations of dancers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025