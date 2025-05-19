Yuri Grigorovich: A Legendary Choreographer's Final Curtain Call

Yuri Grigorovich, the esteemed Russian ballet choreographer, known for his extraordinary contributions to 20th-century ballet, has passed away at the age of 98. Announced by the Bolshoi Theatre, Grigorovich's death marks the end of an era in the ballet world.

Throughout his illustrious career, Grigorovich served as the artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow from 1964 to 1995. He was acclaimed for productions like Spartacus and Romeo and Juliet, emphasizing roles that showcased male strength and technique. His work often carried profound philosophical themes, challenging the constraints of Soviet society.

Despite leaving the Bolshoi in 1995 amid internal conflicts, Grigorovich's influence endured. He founded a new company in Krasnodar and returned to Bolshoi to continue contributing his expertise. Honored with numerous awards, his legacy remains celebrated, promising to inspire future generations of dancers.

